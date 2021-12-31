Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Sept. 16, 2021 edition. The story has been edited for this issue due to space constraints.
ATHENS — During a regular meeting on Tuesday, the Athens Area School District board of education heard from more school district residents upset by the statewide mask mandate in schools.
Athens resident Debra Huber was the first to share her thoughts about the mask mandate with the board.
“What I want you to know about mask mandates is that they are overwhelmingly illegal,” said Huber. “This is something that the school board should reject and refuse to go on through.”
Huber made reference to two lawsuits against the mandate that are presently ongoing. According to wfmz.com the first lawsuit — filed by Senator Jake Corman and a group of parents — had its Sept. 16 hearing postponed; a request was made for petitioners to “file a brief with details on why they believe the mandate is illegal.”
Huber made claim that the mandate is illegal because it applies to people not infected with the virus.
“Going back over 90 years of law that says that while the Department of Health can institute control measures for viruses and other communicable diseases, they can only do it for infected people,” Huber said.
Ulster resident Carolyn Knapp addressed the board with her own claims regarding the efficacy of masks and the legality of the mandate.
“Masks and face coverings do not work,” said Knapp. “They do not work in preventing the spread of any viral illness; this was determined in part from at least three NIH studies, which clearly demonstrate that the Coronavirus and all other respiratory viruses are spread by aerosol particles, which are small enough to go through any mask.”
According to Johns Hopkins University, “...A mask is very good at keeping your respiratory droplets and particles from infecting others. If you haven’t yet received your COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask can also help prevent germs that come from another person’s respiratory droplets from getting into your nose and mouth.”
