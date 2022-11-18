The Community Hygiene Pantry is a volunteer effort to help the members of our community who are struggling financially. With soaring inflation, the cost of basic staples from gas to groceries has increased. This includes personal care products. A casual survey of area stores conducted by the group indicated that over the past year, the cost of generic toilet paper, diapers, incontinence briefs and feminine products have increased substantially. The more families spend on personal essentials, the less money they have to spend on food, gas and housing.
To address this need, volunteers including businesses and community organizations have come together to hold a collection drive for personal care and hygiene products. Throughout the month of October product donations will be accepted across Bradford County. The collected products will be used to stock Community Hygiene Pantries in Athens, Wyalusing, Towanda, and Troy.
The organizer of this drive is Liz Terwilliger. In 2021, Liz, with her husband Chris and Terry Johnston, established the first permanent Community Hygiene Pantry behind Mad Hatters Café and Tea Garden in Athens, PA. “We make decisions everyday about how to spend our limited funds,” said Terwillliger, “The Community Hygiene Pantries allow neighbors to help neighbors reduce the strain of those decisions, even if it’s just a little.”
Early this summer the Terwilligers with the help of Lori Vanderpool and Peg Huyck, established a second Community Hygiene Pantry behind Helping Hands Food Pantry in Wyalusing, PA. Plans are in the works to establish a Community Hygiene Pantry in Towanda, hosted by the YMCA, and in Troy at a location yet to be determined.
The pantries are outdoors, and available to the community 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Made from repurposed furniture like dressers, they contain personal care items such as shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, combs, feminine hygiene products and much more. Volunteers maintain the pantries, cleaning and repairing them as needed. Community members drop by to stock the pantry with donations.
Anyone is welcome to stop by and take what they need from the pantry. “Now a critical time for this community drive. With winter coming, we need to raise awareness of these pantries so those in need can use them,” Terwilliger explained, “The pantries in Athens and Wyalusing are well stocked, and we need to keep them that way. Also, we are starting new pantries, one hosted by the YMCA in Towanda and one in Troy, which will need to be fully stocked.”
Collection boxes can be found at participating businesses and organizations around Bradford County. “I am grateful to all the businesses and organizations who have joined us in this effort,” said Terwilliger. “Without them we would not be able to reach across the county.”
Drop off boxes for personal care and hygiene items can be found at Jones’ Store in Warren Center, The Hair Mill and Pipher’s Diner in Wysox, Helping Hands Food Pantry in Wyalusing, the YMCA in Towanda, Endless Mountains Brace and Mobility and Western Alliance Emergency Services in Troy, Rise and Shine Community Center and Mad Hatter Café and Tea Garden in Athens.
People interested in participating or learning more about the drive (or about creating your own pantry) can reach Terwilliger at communitysolutions@tspt.biz or 507-731-0822 or visit the group on Facebook, www.facebook.com/groups/communityhygienepantry.
