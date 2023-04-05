The Bradford County Historical Society held its board meeting for March and April recently. Society Treasurer Buddy Crockett presented the budget for the year which was unanimously approved by the board.
Matt Carl in the Executive Directors report gave an update of his projects in the museum during the winter months. He has also been doing school tours and speaking for clubs and organizations as well. He reported that there were 57 visitors to the museum for the period.
The schedule for Friday Night at the Museum has been finalized and the season will open with a concert by Van Wagner on May 19; Rich Gulyas will present Native Americans of Bradford County, June 16; Richard Schuster will discuss his new book on Stevensville, July 21; A historical building tour in southwestern Bradford County, organized by David Lenington, will be held for members in place of the August program, Saturday, Aug. 18; Mark Lloyd will present, “Solitary, Poor, Nasty, Brutish, and Short: An Unvarnished Look at 18th-century Life when Bradford County was an American Frontier,” Sept. 15; Matt Carl will discuss the Tragic Story of Ernest Eagles Haywood, Oct. 20.
Susan Millers book titled, Bradford County’s Last Hangings—A Family Affair, is now available for sale at the museum.
Franklin Tree Service took down the tree and removed the overgrown brush from the west side of the parking lot so that the fencing can be put up to complete the project.
We have 760 website users, our Facebook page has 2.3K followers, our YouTube channel has 144 subscribers and 43 members have requested access to live streams.
We currently have 72 digital members.
J. Kelsey Jones chairperson of the library and research committee reported on the recent meeting of the committee. A recommendation of the committee was to update our museum software PastPerfect to the newest version which hosts our data online and can be accessed by staff and board members from remote locations. We will also be able to make more of our indexes to our holdings available to the public.
Henry Farley editor of THE SETTLER reported that the May issue is in the works and the rest of the year is planned. Farley who is also the Bradford County Representative to America250PA the commission appointed to plan the 250th Anniversary of the United States in 2026 gave an update on the activities of the commission. The Bradford County Committee will be forming in the fall of this year.
The board voted to change the meeting time of the board of trustees of the society from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m. The next meeting will be May 1, at 4 p.m.
Denise Golden in the Library Clerk’s Report stated that there were 25 registered library patrons and 81 volunteer hours logged for the period.
Gifts received:
Collection of genealogy on the Benjamin Family (and other connected names), assorted photographs, history books on Orange County, NY, Dittrich & Jackson Family Bible, Wandell Family genealogy & two Towanda High School yearbooks; given by Susan Miller, Towanda, Meredith Bottling Works Beer Cooler, given by Kay Welles Homer, Dushore. Sayre Rotary Club photograph, taken on Mother’s Day 1920; given by Vere Hicks, Towanda. World War II Navy Blanket and photograph of Edwin C. Ackerman, born in Milltown; given by his daughter Cindy Lu Callear, Athens. Large doll, won at the Athens Interstate Fair in 1916 by Alfred Merrill; given by Dana Merrill Havens, Athens. Two Towanda High School Football photographs, 1922; transferred by Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA. Charles Reynolds Collection of photographs, mostly of Towanda; given by Robert Veleker, Towanda.
The volunteers have completed a search on the Overton Catholic Churches. Completed surname search on the Hatch & Bosworth families. Completed transfer of collections/ledgers into archival boxes.
The board adjourned and spent the next few hours doing a SWOT analysis Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats. This process will be on going for several months to help the trustees plan for the future of the museum.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the Historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine Street in Towanda. The research library is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The society is a recipient agency of the Bradford County United Way and the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
