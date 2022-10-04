The Bridge’s chicken barbecue, furniture sale helps community

WAVERLY — A local nonprofit organization of churches hosted its annual event to benefit its activities and local residents in Waverly Saturday.
The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches held its annual barbecue and vintage goods sale at the Helping Hands Furniture Warehouse. The building is located at 515 Chemung St.
People showed up to have barbecue chicken cooked on an open grill by members of the Rollin’ Dead motorcycle club. Meanwhile, furniture items such as tables, chairs, dresser and sofas were inside and outside the building for attendees to check out and purchase.
“We get so much furniture donated to us and everything in the building is donated,” said Helping Hands Coordinator Bob Ward. “We have very faithful people here in our Valley area that want to help.”
Helping Hands has coordinated many sales and activities with The Bridge, which formed 35 years ago in 1987.
“When it first started, all of the different Valley churches were doing their own things,” said Ward. “The reason they called it The Bridge is because it brings all of the churches together. We are here to help the needy people in the Valley area.”
The Bridge helps residents in need within the school districts of Sayre, Athens and Waverly, according to Bridge President Kim Paul. She stated that countless items of furniture are donated to the facility each year and the event is a good way to interact with community members.
“Helping Hands is here all year helping people through a voucher system with furniture,” Paul said. “If they need furniture, they are given a voucher to come here and we can supply them with what they need.”
Instead of throwing unwanted furniture away, people can donate the items to the facility so that others can make use of them, Paul expressed.
“There are a lot of people in need in our community and it’s nice to be able to help,” she said.
