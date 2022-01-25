Guthrie welcomes new providers

SAYRE — Guthrie is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:
Raphael Byrne, MD is a board-certified, fellowship-trained physician in general surgery and colorectal surgery in East Corning and Sayre with clinical interests in colon, rectal and anal cancer, ulcerative colitis and rectal prolapse. Dr. Byrne completed his education at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pittsburgh, Pa., a residency at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore. and a fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, N.Y. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Byrne, please call 866-488-4743.
Derrick G. Hickey, MD is a fellowship-trained hand surgery and orthopedic physician in Ithaca and Cortland with clinical interests in hand fractures and dislocations, hand ligament repair/reconstruction and basal joint arthritis. Dr. Hickey completed his education at University of California San Francisco School of Medicine in San Francisco, Calif., a residency at New York University Medical Center, Hospital for Joint Disease in New York, N.Y. and a fellowship at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Hickey, please call 866-488-4743.
Rebecca Castle, NP joins the family medicine team in Canton with clinical interests in primary care services, women’s health and pediatrics. Rebecca completed her education at Regis College in Boston, Mass. and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Rebecca, please call 866-488-4743.
Hannah Goble, PA-C joins the obstetrics/gynecology team in Sayre with clinical interests in women’s health, family planning and maternity care. Hannah completed her education at Marywood University in Scranton, Pa. and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Hannah, please call 570-887-2560.
Wendy Fiscus, NP joins the gastroenterology and hepatology team in Sayre with clinical interests in swallowing disorders, irritable bowel syndrome and gastrointestinal reflux. Wendy completed her education at Keuka College in Keuka Park, N.Y. and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Wendy, please call 866-488-4743.
Brooke Norton, AGNP-C joins the gastroenterology and hepatology team in Sayre with clinical interests in general gastroenterology, swallowing disorders and irritable bowel syndrome. Brooke completed her education at Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, Pa. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Brooke, please call 866-488-4743.
Allyson Marshall, PA-C joins the otolaryngology team in East Corning with clinical interests in disorders of the ear, disorders of the larynx and facial reconstruction. Allyson completed her education at Lock Haven University in Lock Haven, Pa. and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Allyson is currently welcoming new patients. To make an appointment with Allyson, call 607-973-8000.
Joann Almocherki, PA-C joins the otolaryngology teams in East Corning, Sayre and Ithaca with clinical interests in ear conditions, laryngeal disorders and sinus conditions and disease. Joann completed her education at Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa. and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She is currently welcoming new patients. To make an appointment with Joann, please call 570-887-2849.
Benjamin Leggerie, PA-C joins the otolaryngology teams in Sayre, East Corning and Ithaca with clinical interests in disorders of the ear, vertigo and dizziness. Benjamin completed his education at Salus University in Elkins Park, Pa. and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Benjamin, please call 866-488-4743.
Leah Doty, AuD joins the audiology team at Sayre Otolaryngology. Leah completed her education at Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y. and is certified by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Leah, please call 570-887-2849.
Courtney Beam, RDH joins the dental hygiene team in Sayre. Courtney completed her education at SUNY Broome in Binghamton, N.Y. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Courtney, please call 570-887-2851.
Kaylie Pick, MS, RD, LDN joins the bariatric surgery and dietitian teams at the Sayre Weight Loss Center with clinical interests in weight loss, nutrition counseling and bariatric medicine. Kaylie completed her education at Mansfield University of Pennsylvania in Mansfield, Pa. and is certified by the Commission on Dietetic Registration. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Kaylie, please call 570-887-3920.
Kevin Limbaugh, MD is a board-certified radiologist with clinical interests in diagnostic radiology, CT imaging and nuclear medicine. Dr. Limbaugh completed his education at University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md. and two residencies at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore.
Bruce Slagle, MD is a board-certified nocturnal hospitalist at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center with a clinical interest in hospital medicine. Dr. Slagle completed his education at SUNY at Stony Brook, School of Medicine in Stony Brook, N.Y. and a residency at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y.
Carol Kniess, DO joins the emergency medicine team at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital with a clinical interest in emergency medicine. Dr. Kniess completed her education at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, Pa. and a residency at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pa.
Bryan N. Houck, CRNA is a board-certified nurse anesthetist at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. Bryan completed his education at Albany Medical Collete in Albany, N.Y. and Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y.
Tayler L. Nichols, PA-C joins the neurosurgery teams in Corning, Big Flats, Ithaca, Vestal and Sayre with clinical interests in brain tumors, spine deformities and pituitary tumors. Tayler completed her education at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Jen Chrysler, AGNP-C joins the pulmonology team in Sayre with clinical interests in asthma, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – COPD. Jen completed her education at Binghamton University in Binghamton, N.Y. and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Megan C. Chaney, AGNP-C joins the palliative medicine team in Sayre with clinical interests in fatigue, moral distress and advance directives. Megan completed her education at Keuka College ion Keuka Park, N.Y. and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board.
