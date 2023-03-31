Owner of Stilettos, Shadowbox named GVCC Business Member of the Year

Pictured, from left to right, are Stilettos, Shadowbox and Willow Faith owner Roberta Coleman, Pennsylvania State Rep. Tina Pickett, GVCC Executive Director Jan Lee and Christine Brooks of New York Assemblyman Chris Friend’s Office. Coleman was named the Business Member of the Year Wednesday at the Grand Victorian Best Western Inn in Sayre.

 Johnny Williams/Morning Times

Recommended for you

Load comments