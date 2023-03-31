Owner of Stilettos, Shadowbox named GVCC Business Member of the Year

SAYRE — Facing what many Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce members called one of the biggest banquet crowds they’ve ever hosted, local businesswoman Roberta Coleman fought back tears as she was named the GVCC Business Member of the Year at the 27th Annual United Valley Business Banquet on Wednesday at the Grand Victorian Best Western Inn in Sayre.
Coleman, who owns Stilettos Hair and Nails in Waverly as well as Shadowbox Treasures and Willow Faith in Chemung, thanked God, her husband, her team and her whole community for supporting her.
“I love our Valley community,” she said. “We love serving them. We love cutting your hair. I know it might sound odd but you learn so much about people and your community, and we love being a part of it to try to make your day a little better.”
Stillettos began in 2009 from a guest room out of her house before moving to Broad Street in Waverly in 2011 with just two employees. In 2015, she opened a tanning studio and merged it with Stilettos just two years later to its current location on Garfield Street. That was when she began Jingle & Mingle, a Christmas benefit which has raised over $14,000 in cash and hundreds of Christmas gifts for 23 local families.
Shadowbox was opened in Chemung in 2021 as a gift shop, which Coleman is looking to grow to include a cafe and more. Next door is Willow Faith, a space for small weddings, gatherings or overnight stays.
Coleman was awarded over two other nominees, Radigan Media and Sam’s Bar and Grill.
But Coleman was not the only person and business that was honored on Wednesday, as each Valley business association formally recognized others in their respective parts of the Valley.
Athens Business Association President Irene Radigan highlighted the many programs and activities held by the ABA as it continues to grow, noting that the business association as worked hard to bring their fellow Valley compatriots together with the GVCC to help improve business all across the Valley.
Sayre Business Association President Colleen Bentley echoed Radigan’s statements for her own association, noting the importance of small business’ relationships with the community.
“When you walk into Sayre, you walk into a vibrant, small-town business atmosphere and are greeted by someone who wants your business — values your business — and wants to make your day better,” she said. “I love my town. I love my business, and I love the whole Valley.”
GVCC Executive Director Jan Lee commended all of the business owners for coming together in a economic climate that has made business difficult.
“Working together can be difficult, especially in today’s world, which can be very divisive. After all, we’re business owners. We’re trying to make money,” she said. “But to see the unity together in our Valley — it’s so refreshing. You can feel the energy and momentum in the air. It brings new hope, because we all want the Valley to be the best that it can be. And business owners are the reason our community flourishes.”
Other award winners from the banquet were as follows:
- Athen Business Association Award — David Young of Moody and Associates
- Sayre Business Association Award — Kelly McElhaney of Zen Den
- Waverly Business Association Award — Kim Depew of Tioga State Bank
- Community Connected Award — Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority
- Small Business Hero Award — Bethie’s Place/DJ’s Golf
- Caring for the Community Award — Greater Valley EMS.
- Great Beginnings Award — Grumpy Grizzly.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.