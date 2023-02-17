NEWARK VALLEY — Three Newark Valley residents tragically lost their lives Wednesday morning after an SUV collided with them as they walked along a roadway in Newark Valley.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, John Stephens, 66, Kurtis Acker, 25, and Doreen Wood, 52, were killed when an SUV driven by an unidentified 18-year-old male going south struck them as they walked on the west shoulder of State Route 38 between Brown Road and Wilson Creek Road.
A fourth person, an unidentified 27-year-old woman, was also struck by the vehicle, police noted. She was flown by LifeNet Air to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where she remains in critical condition as of Thursday morning.
Deputies along with members of the New York State Police and first responders from multiple departments immediately administered first aid and shut down the roadway, police said. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Crash Investigation Unit also responded to further investigate the crash.
The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on scene following the crash and cooperated with the investigation, explained police. The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash or the described SUV traveling in the area prior to the crash is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 607-687-1010.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by New York State Police uniformed troopers, New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Unmanned Aerial System unit, Tioga County Emergency Management Office, Newark Valley Fire Department, Berkshire Fire Department, Maine EMS, Owego EMS, LifeNet Air, the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office, and the New York State Department of Transportation.
