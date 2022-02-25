WAVERLY — Village of Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt this week released his report for the month of January for trustees to review.

In total, village officers made eight arrests last month. Those arrests were broken down as follows:

  • Two for second degree criminal trespass
  • Two on arrest warrants
  • One each for fugitive on warrant; criminal possession of a controlled substance; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia; and second-degree harassment.

Officers also responded to 28 criminal complaints and 417 non-criminal complaints. Additionally, officers issued 28 vehicle and traffic violations.

In other department news, Gelatt stated that the police force was proud to recently host two interns — one from late December into January and the other from February until the end of the school year.

“The (first) student came to us through a partnership with GST BOCES and was a success. We take any and all opportunities to connect with the youth of the area,” Gelatt said.

The second student is from the Waverly Central School District, the chief noted.

“As interest in working in public safety has declined in recent years we are glad to work with students in hopes that we are able to recruit future candidates for our profession,” he said.

