Benefit to be held this Saturday for local man with illness By NICOLE LAMBERTI Staff Writer May 11, 2023 SAYRE — Members of the community can attend a benefit event this Saturday to help a local family in need.Valley resident Ryan Wolcott was recently diagnosed with embryonal carcinoma, a type of cancer that has caused a burden on himself and his family.After having a tumor removed in mid-March, Ryan had been out of work to recover from the surgery. He began chemotherapy on April 17.The benefit will include several basket raffles and donations by local businesses, generous community members, and businesses in the Binghamton, Endicott, and Elmira area.A variety of baskets will be available including bundles such as Blackstone grilling and golf."Ryan's favorite thing to do is golf," Ryan's wife, Lacey Wolcott said. "We wanted to have things that honor him and what he enjoys."Lacey shared that the benefit will also have a 50/50 raffle, lottery boards, cornhole, and meals for both adults and children."Ryan has coached children in wrestling, baseball and football and has supported many local businesses," Lacey said. "This is a good opportunity to give back what he has put in."Lacey added that the community can expect great prizes and to talk with Ryan at the event.All money raised will assist the Wolcott family with medical bills and other expenses.Lacey thanked all who donated towards the event and those supporting Ryan and his family.The benefit event for Ryan Wolcott will be this Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Sayre Elks Lodge. 