Sayre Borough hosts end of summer celebration event

Sayre Borough Manager David Jarrett (left) accepts a donation from Steve Summer and Amanda Alexander of Gannon Associates. Gannon Associates Insurance has been a sponsor of the event since 2014 and title sponsor since 2015.
SAYRE — The Sayre Borough is holding its annual End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks event this Saturday at Sayre Riverfront Park.
The event is sponsored by Gannon Associates and will have activities for all ages to enjoy.
Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett noted that three live bands will perform and 10 food vendors will be available to the public with everything from fresh cut french fries, cheesesteaks, macaroni and cheese, cookies, whoopie pies, popcorn, hamburgers, and hotdogs.
There will be a dedicated kids zone with a 30-foot-long obstacle course and 18-foot slide bounce houses, laser tag, back to school give-a-ways, and the Binghamton ZooMobile.
Additionally, Bradford County Sheriff’s Department, Sayre Police Department, and Greater Valley EMS will be at the event to give kids a chance to meet officers and EMS representatives.
For adults, mobile ax-throwing will be available.
“There’s something for everybody,” Jarrett said. “The admission fee portion goes back into the community.”
Fireworks will be on display at 8:30 p.m. with a musical soundtrack broadcasted on Wiggle 100.
Jarrett noted to check the Sayre Borough website and Facebook page for periodic updates and a map of the area.
He thanks the over 30 businesses sponsoring the event.
The following roadways will be closed to non-event traffic between 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. this Saturday; South Thomas Avenue between East Hayden Street to Athens Borough Line, and South Lehigh Avenue between Hayden Street to Athens Borough Line.
In addition, Hayden Street Avenue, Chemung Street, Reilly Street, Lincoln Street, and Madison Street between Desmond Street to South Lehigh Avenue will be closed.
Vehicles parked along South Thomas Avenue and South Lehigh Avenue prior to 3:30 p.m. will be ticketed by the police department.
Motorists not coming to the event are encouraged to find an alternate route to their destination.
Event parking will be available along South Lehigh Avenue between Hayden Street and the Athens Borough line along South Thomas Avenue between East Hayden Street and the Athens Borough line and in Riverfront Park from 3:30pm to 8:30pm.
All parking fees collected from the town side of the railroad tracks will go to local scout troops.
Admission fee will be $5 per car and $2 for walk-in.
Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and the event will be alcohol and smoke-free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.