SAYRE — The Sayre School Board unanimously approved a cooperative sports sponsorship with the Athens Area School District for three sports during its meeting on Monday evening.
Through its consent agenda, the board approved the continued co-op between the two school districts for boys and girls soccer as well as boys and girls swimming.
While those sports were combined for this past season, the school district is also looking to co-op with Athens in boys and girls cross country starting next school year.
While other schools in the league have used co-op teams for years — Troy and Canton soccer is one prime example — this was the first year for Athens and Sayre.
The combined Athens/Sayre boys soccer team produced a Northern Tier League championship this past season. The title-winning squad featured several Sayre student-athletes who were major contributors, including All-NTL first-team midfielder Mason Hughey.
In order for all three sports to be combined for next season and beyond, the Athens School Board would need to pass a similar resolution at its next meeting.
The Athens School Board will meet for a work session on Tuesday, April 12 at the administration building and then again on Tuesday, April 19 at SRU Elementary for its regular monthly meeting.
