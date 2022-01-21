SAYRE – The Robert Packer Hospital board of directors held their annual public meeting virtually via Microsoft Teams on Thursday, with RPH president Joseph Sawyer remarking on the “unprecedented times” that are currently taking place.
“Even the mere fact that we’re meeting virtually indicates that we’re still battling with the pandemic,” said Sawyer, who went on to recognize the hospital’s employees for their hard work in 2021.
“Throughout this past year, our caregiver teams showed unwavering committment and dedication to caring for the sickest patients impacted by this COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to provide specialized services available only here at Guthrie and at Robert Packer Hospital,” Sawyer said. “Our caregiver teams weathered several surges in patient volume and helped each other manage the stress and fatigue of battling this pandemic.”
Sawyer highlighted some of the hospital’s most noteworthy events from 2021, such as its merger with Towanda Memorial, Gov. Tom Wolf’s visit to Guthrie’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic, the opening of the Foundations Early Learning Center, the naming of Dr. Edmund Sabanegh as Guthrie’s new president and CEO, and the opening of the Newman W. Benson Acute Rehab Unit in Towanda.
“(Here is) just a little but more information on that acute rehab unit,” said Sawyer. “It is a state-of-the-art 15 bed facility that provides care and that is designed to help when patients have experienced the debilitating effect of an injury or illness and their primary physician determines that they are medically stable and physically able to begin a comprehensive, intensive rehabilitation program.”
According to Sawyer, rehab patients treated in acute rehab facilities have been found to achieve better outcomes with fewer readmissions.
Other recognitions that Robert Packer Hospital received include the president’s award for excellence in credentialing success for their respiratory care program with Mansfield University.
“This recognition was one of just 26 respiratory care educational programs in the United States to receive the award,” said Sawyer. “The national award recognized Mansfield University and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in our respiratory therapy program due to its effectiveness and success in inspiring its graduates to achieve the highest educational and professional aspirations.”
Sawyer said that the success seen in Guthrie this past year is a testament to the hospital’s commitment to patient care.
“These accomplishments over the past year — although very heavily challenged with the COVID-19 pandemic — (show) that we are really committed to investing to our people and our programs and providing high quality care,” Sawyer said, “which really demonstrates the support for the Guthrie mission and vision in serving the health care needs of the community.”
