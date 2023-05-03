SAYRE — The sixth annual Valley Arts4All event will set sail this weekend for community members to enjoy music, entertainment, food, and of course, art.
Valley Arts4All President Kurt Priester shared that the free event will have a first-time theme this year: pirates.
The idea came about when a pirate-themed entertainment group called “Merry Mischief” was added to the event, said Priester.
“We started brainstorming going along that path,” he said. “The artisans are picking it up too and we are excited about it and hope that people like it.”
A first-time treasure hunt will be available for kids at the event with pirate accessories to match.
Along with the pirate theme, over 100 booths including professional artisans, community groups, and student artisans will be at the Valley Arts4All. Food trucks, live entertainment, and music including local artists will also be present at the event.
Priester shared that this year’s artisans include woodwork, jewelry, artisanal food, painting, drawing, ceramics, and fiber arts to many different crafts like soaps, lotions and authors.
In addition, new artisans such as Longwell Ceramics, Valley View Studios, VMakeUniqueGifts and Dragonfly Jams and Jellies will be at the event.
All three People’s Choice Award winners from last year are also returning: Detrick Woodworking, Terry Badger and Bird Buddies Birdhouses.
Celebrations Cafe, Poppies Kettle Corn and Coco Bongos will be available for sweet and savory foods as well as first time attenders Spm Empanadas and Hurd’s Curds and the return of Funnel Cake Express.
The student artisan area will include over a dozen local students with everything from caricatures, paintings, prints, ceramics and Spin Art paintings.
“We’re very grateful for the students to be apart of this from all local districts,” Priester said.
An expanded kid’s corner will be available with free projects in printmaking, sand art, and chalk drawing. Priester added that an underwater themed art exhibit will be at the event to send kids on a magical adventure.
Returning performers Downbeat Percussion, Payton Clark and more will be present. CC13 (formerly CC Ryder) will be in attendance for her first concert in three years.
Stray Haven will attend the event with their animals and paintings done by dogs. In addition, attendees with pets can have a chance for their animal to make their own artwork.
Valley Arts4All will be at Riverfront Park in Sayre this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This is our third year at Riverfront Park and we have enjoyed being there,” Priester said. “Sayre Borough has been very helpful and it’s great for expanding in the future because there is a lot of room there.”
Valley Arts4All is free for kids as well as admission and parking.
“We hope people enjoy two full days of art, good food, and music,” Priester said.
For more information and details visit www.valleyarts4all.com and on Facebook and Instagram at Valley Arts4All.
