SAYRE — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Guthrie is proud to partner again with Williams Auto Group on their “Drive Pink” initiative in support of the Guthrie Breast Care Fund.
When you “Drive Pink” at one of Williams Auto Group’s six locations in Sayre, Pa. and Elmira, N.Y. this October, Williams will make a donation, helping Guthrie breast care patients access needed services not covered by their insurance, such as breast imaging, medication, post-surgical supplies, and diagnostic testing.
In 2021, Williams Auto Group donated $32,438 to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund through their “Drive Pink” initiative and are looking to surpass that goal this year.
“Our team at Williams Auto Group is passionate about the community and supporting this initiative,” said Dalton Williams. Vice President, Williams Auto Group.
Williams will donate $50 to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund when you buy a new or used car at any Williams Auto Group location.
Williams will donate $1 to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund when you get your vehicle serviced at any Williams Auto Group location.
Participating locations include Williams Toyota of Elmira, Williams Kia of Elmira, Williams Honda of Elmira, Williams Toyota of Sayre, Williams Subaru of Sayre and Williams Ford of Sayre.
