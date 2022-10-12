Lewdness
A Sayre woman was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail Tuesday for her alleged role in an incident that took place on North Higgins Avenue in Sayre on Sept. 14.
According to borough police, Sheena Marie Barto, 39, was charged with open lewdness, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after she allegedly exposed herself and engaged in inappropriate behavior in public.
Barto’s preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley was rescheduled to Oct. 18.
Drug possession
A Sayre man was jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia following his alleged role in an incident that took place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 6.
According to borough police, Joseph Francis Miller, 52, was charged after it was discovered there were warrants out for his arrest.
Miller waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley.
Receiving stolen property
A Towanda man was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail Tuesday after he allegedly stole $95 worth of merchandise from the Elmira street Walmart in September.
According to township police, Zayne Michael McCarthy, 18, was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft for his alleged role in the incident.
McCarthy’s preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley Tuesday was continued.
Prohibited offensive weapon
An Athens man is facing weapon, drug and underage drinking charges following his alleged role in an incident on Murray Creek Road in Athens Township on Sept. 27.
According to township police, Kyle Michael Sands, 20, was charged following a domestic incident.
Sands is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 8.
Illegally operating a vehicle
A Sayre man was recently charged with illegally operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and driving with a suspended license following his alleged role in an incident on Route 220 in Athens Township on Sept. 6.
According to township police, Fred Orson Barnes, Jr., 25, was charged after officers responded to an accident.
Barnes is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 8.
Simple assault
An Apalachin man was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail for his alleged role in an incident that took place on South Elmer Avenue in Sayre on June 18.
According to borough police, Joshua W. Freeze, 28, was charged with simple assault and summary offenses after he allegedly assaulted a woman.
Freeze is scheduled to appear back in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 18.
