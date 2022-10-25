RIDGEBURY — A Ridgebury woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly damaged the vehicles of her neighbor — which belonged to employees of the municipality, itself, according to state police.
Police said Nicole Lynn Day, 34, was charged with criminal mischief, a third-degree felony, and disorderly conduct for her alleged role in the incident, which took place on Sept. 30 at the township garage on the Berwick Turnpike.
Police explained that a township supervisor contacted state troopers stating that Day had covered the vehicles with hay in response to a property dispute with the township. Additionally, a “no trespassing” sign was removed and a string was run over top the vehicles to mark where Day believed the rightful property line to be.
Troopers then spoke with Day, who said she did not throw hay on the vehicles, but admitted to kicking hay and rocks up onto the vehicles using her side-by-side vehicle, police said.
On Oct. 3, troopers received surveillance footage of the incident, which showed Day kicking the passenger side of one vehicle three times before leaving and returning three minutes later putting hay on the vehicle. Approximately 50 minutes later, Day returned with her side-by-side and intentionally hit the vehicles with it.
Police noted that the damage sustained by the victims’ vehicles was valued at nearly $6,000 and over $2,500, respectively.
Day was then arraigned on Oct. 11 by Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox and subsequently jailed in lieu of an undisclosed amount of bail.
