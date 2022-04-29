Nichols Town Board looking at changes to handbook

NICHOLS — The Town of Nichols Board discussed possible changes to the employee handbook during their meeting this week. According to board member Roseann Cole, the changes are long overdue.
“We had (the employee handbook) reviewed by our lawyer and found it needed a lot of updating. We are in the process of continuing to review it with lawyers and getting it up to speed and hopefully (once finished) it will help answer questions from employees as they arise through the year,” said Cole.
Cole, who is new to the board this year, said that she began the review of the employee handbook as part of her duties overseeing health and safety.
“It doesn’t have a section on sexual harassment, it doesn’t have a section on a place, a lactation room (for mothers),” said Cole.
These changes aren’t just for show, Cole added, they are legally required.
“(The meeting) was just the first part of the process, we had questions and comments from board members and will take them back to the lawyer. Some things to add include who is seasonal, full-time or part-time employees. We have a lot of work to do still in the process,” Cole said.
As to the timeline, Cole said there was no particular hurry to get it down.
“I will be very happy if by fall of 2022 so that when we roll into 2023 we are ready with all our ducks in a row so employees have it as a reference,” Cole said.
Town Supervisor Kevin Engelbert, who was not in attendance at the meeting, said afterward that he didn’t expect sweeping changes to the handbook.
“It’s just we have some new board members that wanted to go over it. It’s a living document so we did. Minor changes possibly but nothing major,” Engelbert said.
After the meeting Cole said that she expects town board meetings will continue to take place at the elementary school and not at the town hall as it was prior to the COVID pandemic.
“There is no immediate thought to going back to the town hall. It is kind of convenient there so for the foreseeable future I think we will be at the school.” Cole said.
The board also discussed the process for identifying residents who have had repeated property damage due to flooding and the grants available to help them.
“We have identified a handful of residents who have come forward with interest in buyouts or (stabilization). If other people have interest, contact the town hall,” Cole said.
