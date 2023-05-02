These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in April.
Memorials: City of Dreams by Don Winslow (Audiobook), I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Audiobook), Both of the above given in memory of Mary Soper by Big Pond Lions Club.
Fiction: Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano, Her Deadly Game by Robert Dugoni, Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls, The White Lady by Jacqueline Winspear, Earth’s the Right Place for Love by Elizabeth Berg, Come Away from Her by Samuel Gailey, Bright and Deadly Things by Lexie Elliott, The Curator by Owen King, How I’ll Kill You by Ren DeStefano, Up With the Sun by Thomas Mallon, Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld, Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton.
Non Fiction: A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America… by Timothy Egan, Things I Wish I Told My Mother by Susan Patterson.
Large Type: The Plot Thickens by Susan Page Davis, The Metropolitan Affair by Jocelyn Green, Cold Light of Day by Elizabeth Goddard.
Christian Fiction: Remember Me by Tracie Peterson, Fields of Bounty by Lauraine Snelling, Second Time Around by Melody Carlson, After the Shadows by Amanda Cabot, A Brighter Dawn by Leslie Gould, Once Upon a Buggy by Shelly Shepherd Gray, The Escape Game by Marilyn Turk, Letters of Trust by Wanda Brunstetter, Windswept Way by Irene Hannon.
These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org.
