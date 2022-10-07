ATHENS — The two Athens Area High School students who were allegedly involved in an incident that took place earlier this year at the Bloomsburg University campus have been charged, Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday.
The 17-year-old males, who were not identified by police, were charged with assault — bodily injury, for their alleged involvement in the incident, which took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. on July 25 during the Bloomsburg University football camp.
According to police, the victim reported being physically assaulted by two other classmates.
Police noted that the incident is being handled by state police after discussions between the Bradford County and Columbia County district attorneys’ offices. Charges were filed with Bradford County Juvenile Probation.
The issue has left the district reeling since the investigation was first announced in August, when school officials announced that incidents were being investigated that allegedly “occurred over a series of dates leading back to a mid-July football camp at Bloomsburg University and up to pre-season practices that took place in our facilities.”
Prior to the criminal charges, the investigation initially had led to the one-game suspension of head football coach Jack Young and unspecified discipline to players. Coaches and players were also required to complete training on preventing bullying, hazing and improper behavior.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.