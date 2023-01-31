TOWANDA — Sheila Johnson, Bradford County Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans Court, recently announced her bid for re-election.
Below is her announcement in full:
My name is Sheila Johnson, and it has been my pleasure to serve Bradford County, Pennsylvania for the past three years as your Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans Court. I am an active member of the Bradford County Counsel of Republican Women and LeRaysville Chapter 498 Order of the Eastern Star.
I have continued my education for these offices, by attending conferences. The first 2 years, due to Covid-19, we were not able to meet in person, but continued our education by meetings through Zoom.
During Covid-19, to continue probating estates while the courthouse was shut down, I started using Zoom in our office, and we continue to use it today. This is a convenient way to probate estates. We are using it to swear in local people and people across the United States, instead of them having to travel to Bradford County.
We are continuing to sign parcel owners up for the Parcel Protection, which when you sign up will send you an email or text any time a document is recorded to your parcel number. You can also sign up for this online on our web page.
I want to thank you for your support for the past 3 years, and hope that you will vote for me as I run again for Bradford County Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans Court.
