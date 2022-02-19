TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Anna C. Rodriguez, 36, Binghamton, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, restitution of $1,532.66, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Athens Township Police arrested Rodriguez for the offense occurring on July 19, 2017.
James O. Johnson, 53, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to 90 days incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (controlled substance), (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Aug. 15, 2021.
Timothy Davis, 23, Canton, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 20 days to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Davis following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on July 12, 2021.
Angelo S. Johnson, 33, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 60 days, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor and driving while suspended, (a 6th or subsequent offenses), a summary offense .
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on June 20, 2021.
Richard Thomas, 44, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 142 days to 16 months, fines of $650.00, restitution of $822.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree and retail theft, a summary offense.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Thomas following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Borough on Feb. 22, 2020.
Lisa Phillips, 52, Gillett, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Phillips following investigation of an incident that occurred in West Burlington Township on Oct. 1, 2021.
Brandon Mulcahy, 39, Stevensville, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mulcahy following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on July 26, 2021.
Katrina Morse, 33, of Canton, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for 18 months, plus court costs, restitution of $40.00, for the offenses of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and theft, also a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Canton Borough Police arrested Morse for the offenses occurring on June 8, 2021, and June 9, 2021.
Keith Kissell, 35, of Towanda, PA, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Kissell had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Kissell for the offense occurring on March 25, 2020.
Brandon Luckman, 33, Towanda, PA, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 18 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of fleeing and eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Luckman had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Luckman following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on July 7, 2020.
Edward W. Gallagher III, 46, of Kingston, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 21 months to 5 years, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $2450.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a felony of the third degree, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, (1st offense in 10 years), and driving under suspension, a summary offense.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Gallagher for the offenses occurring on July 16, 2020.
Tracy Vanderpool, 66, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), ( 1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Terry Township on Aug. 13, 2021.
Corbin Fuller, 27, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fuller following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on May 22, 2021.
Jeremy Moles, 34, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 month 72 hours to 23 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, restitution of $16,087.86, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, theft by unlawful taking, a felony of the third degree, burglary, a felony of the second degree, and reckless burning, a felony of the third degree.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Moles for the offenses occurring on August 22, 2021. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Moles following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on Aug. 22, 2021.
Giovanni Mignano Jr, 19, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 18 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a felony, and receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Mignano for the offenses occurring on Sept. 7, 2021.
Joshua Shultz, 27, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, (highest rate), (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shultz following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on May 21, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.