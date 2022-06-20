Independence Day celebrations are just around the corner. In a couple of weeks, burgers will be grilled, patriotism will be on display, and America will once again commemorate what happened 246 years ago in Philadelphia.
Of course, no Independence Day celebration is complete without the booming, visual spectacles of fireworks.
And while Valley Fireworks Task Force representatives are not looking to take the fuse out of the festivities, so to speak, they are asking Valley residents to be safe and considerate of their neighbors, and to leave the fireworks displays to the professionals.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is how much fireworks can negatively affect someone with post-traumatic stress disorder,” said task force member Ralph Myerson. “We have a lot of veterans in the Valley, and during this time of year, fireworks can be very difficult to deal with.”
Myerson added that fireworks also have negative impacts on pets, as the explosions can stress them out significantly.
The task force has been trying to advise the community on the dangers of fireworks for years, and Myerson explained that the task force was born indirectly out of legislation approved by the state in 2017 that significantly loosened firework regulations and allowed residents access to larger, louder pyrotechnics.
“That law had lots of unintended consequences,” he said. “It’s really increased the number of disturbances, not just on the major holidays, but all year round.”
The task force is encouraged by the recent development of House Bill 2157, which just passed the state House of Representatives. Notably, if signed into law, the bill would give more fireworks control to municipalities, stiffen fines for illegal fireworks, and restrict the setting off of fireworks to certain times, with the exception of major holidays.
Myerson said while most of the Valley municipalities have ordinances in place regarding fireworks, they are not always enforced and some confusion from residents existed because each ordinance is different.
He further stated that one of the task force’s main goals is to create a common ordinance that all Valley municipalities could adopt, which would reduce confusion and make it easier to enforce.
Task force member and Athens Township Supervisor Tressa Heffron said while the township has an ordinance in place restricting firework usage, the ordinance is even more difficult to enforce since much of the township consists of rural property.
“Township residents can contact the Athens Township Police Department and get a free permit to set off fireworks on a certain day and time,” Heffron explained. “And all that does is just let us and our police department know that you’ll be having fireworks that night. And that’s for the more rural areas, since we generally don’t want people lighting fireworks in town.”
Fellow task force member and Waverly resident Laura Hoppe said while New York has already banned aerial fireworks, she still looks to be proactive to protect her community.
“It becomes a matter of public safety,” she said. “Hospitals get a huge amount of fireworks injuries each year at this time of year. And it’s really about protecting our veterans and pets, and being considerate of our neighbors.”
Heffron agreed, and encouraged residents to communicate with one another, especially if those neighbors are veterans.
“At least let them prepare and be ready,” she said. “It’s a real issue, and it has a domino effect that trickles down throughout the community.”
