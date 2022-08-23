WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly is in the process of applying to receive a multi-million dollar award from New York State through NY Forward, a new program aimed at rejuvenating smaller and rural communities. The NY Forward investment would allow Waverly to develop a strategic investment plan and implement key catalytic projects that advance its vision for downtown revitalization. Projects selected for NY Forward funding will transform the downtown and support a vibrant local economy.
The Village of Waverly is collaborating with TEAM Tioga to map out a vision and plan for downtown revitalization based on community feedback. The community is invited to share their input at the first of three public meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Waverly Village Hall on Ithaca Street.
Two additional public events will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Block Party, Broad Street Records, 368 Broad Street, Waverly, and Saturday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. at the Waverly Central School District varsity football game, Waverly Memorial Stadium, 161-179 Elm Street, Waverly. These meetings are open to the public.
The public meetings will provide an opportunity for the community to contribute to the development of the downtown vision; identify needs, opportunities, and potential projects — such as improved public transportation, increased access to affordable childcare, or new retail spaces to diversify the downtown’s current offerings; review a preliminary list of projects to be included in the application and propose additional ideas. Additionally, the Steering Committee has issued an Open Call to hear from members of the community who have potential transformative project ideas that will provide economic and community benefits. Submissions can include capital/construction projects, business expansion or creation, renovation of existing buildings, and more. All requirements for submissions can be found in the Open Call for Potential NYF projects, accessed at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XPF9YKR.
Hard copies of the Open Call for Projects will also be available at the village office in Waverly and the Tioga County Economic Development and Planning office at 56 Main St. in Owego. Please visit https://www.ny.gov/programs/ny-forward for more about the NY Forward planning process.
