A Waverly woman is facing misdemeanor charges of accessing a device issued to another person — not authorized to use; receiving stolen property and theft of property lost for her alleged involvement in an incident that took place at Visions Credit Union on Elmira Street on Oct. 16.
According to Athens Township police, Tonya Ann Putnam, 38, was charged after she stolen another person’s wallet from Aldi and used the person’s information to draw $173 from an ATM.
Putnam is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 20.
Driving under the influence
An Athens woman is facing DUI-related charges for her alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Route 220 in Milan on Oct. 22.
According to Athens Township police, Elizabeth Anne Lawson, 36, was charged following a traffic stop after she allegedly drove recklessly through a traffic control point.
Lawson is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 23.
Disorderly conduct
A Wyalusing man was charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and drug possession charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on South Hopkins Street in Sayre on Nov. 15.
According to borough police, Edward Jason Brown, 46, was charged after he was found passed out near the street and was paranoid. He also allegedly admitted to officers that he consumed marijuana and methamphetamine the night before.
Brown is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 20.
Drug possession
The following individuals are facing drug possession charges for their alleged involvement in separate incidents that took place in Sayre.
Bartholomew David Miller, 46, of Athens was charged by borough police following a traffic stop on North Lehigh Avenue on Oct. 26.
Miller is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 20.
Joseph Isiah Johnson, 31, of Allentown, was jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail on Nov. 21 following a traffic stop on Elmira Street by Athens Township police.
Johnson is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 6.
