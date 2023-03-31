Epiphany School honors Music in Our Schools Month

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) has officially designated the month of March for observance of “Music in Our Schools Month” — the time of year when music education becomes the focus of schools across the nation.
The purpose of “Music in Our Schools Month” is to raise awareness of the importance of music education for all children and to remind community members that school is where all children should have access to music.
Epiphany School is Sayre is thankful that the school continues to have a music program.
“I can’t remember a time when music was not at Epiphany School,” music instructor Rita Jo Swingle, an alumna of Epiphany School class of 1967 said. “My passion for music started there. I started piano lessons when I was in fourth grade. I started singing in sixth grade. I studied musical theatre in college. My love for music started in school, and that energy and excitement continues to this day. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to give back to the school and having had some wonderful music teachers at Epiphany and throughout my lifetime.”
This is the time of year music music teachers bring their music programs to the attention of the school and the community and to display the benefits that school music brings to students of all ages.
The Epiphany School spring concert will be on Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. with free admission.
