ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old man has been charged with felony criminal mischief and several misdemeanor offenses, including receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia in Athens Township, according to police.
Christopher Applegate — who police say is homeless— is facing charges of criminal mischief, third degree felony; receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and summary offenses of illegal use of shopping/laundry carts and criminal trespassing, according to a police affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Sayre police contacted the Athens Township Police Department after receiving information that stolen property was being stored at the former Valley Inn on Elmira Street.
Sayre Police Chief Dan Reynolds said SBPD had “seized stolen property, namely an autographed (Dallas) Cowboys mini helmet, from the Valley Inn,” pertaining to a theft case that SBPD was investigating, per the affidavit.
Athens Township Police arrived at the former Valley Inn to find a slightly opened window and smelled the odor feces, the affidavit said.
The report went on to state that Applegate and a woman, identified as Madison Kramer, were found in a room that “they had made their own.”
A search yielded a can containing marijuana, and a Walmart shopping cart filled with Applegate and Kremer’s belongings, police said.
The affidavit stated that toilets in multiple bathrooms were filled with feces, and there was feces on the carpet, as well.
Kramer told police that she and Applegate gained entry to the former assisted living center on Sept. 13, and had stolen merchandise from Walmart, according to the report.
Police say Kramer will also face charges following an investigation into the stolen merchandise.
Applegate was arraigned on Nov. 1, and is currently being held at Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail, while he awaits a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9.
