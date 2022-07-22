ELMIRA — A Texas man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly trespassed onto the Elmira Corning Regional Airport and attempted to enter an airplane before being detained by authorities, according to the Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom.
Police explained that just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle that had driven through two perimeter fences.
Upon investigating the incident, deputies discovered that Craig S. Wang, 34, of Murphy, Texas was the driver of the vehicle and had also attempted to enter an airplane that was locked and secured. Police added that Wang is not a licensed pilot and was not allowed on unauthorized areas of airport property.
Police added that federal authorities — including the TSA and FBI — were notified of the incident.
Wang was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; third-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor; and numerous vehicle and traffic violations, police said.
Additionally, Wang was transported to the Arnot Ogden Medical Center for a mental health evaluation following his arrest, police noted.
“Deputies were assisted by members of airport operations, who immediately responded to the location of the incident as it occurred,” Schrom stated. “At no time were members of the public in danger during the incident.”
