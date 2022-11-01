SAYRE — An Ithaca man was jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail after he allegedly smuggled drugs into Robert Packer Hospital last week.
Benjamin J. Sturdivant, 39, was charged with felony-grade manufacturing of controlled substances and misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia for his alleged role in the incident, which took place on Oct. 27, according to borough police.
Police explained that the incident began at approximately 8:45 a.m. when officers responded to report of a man who had brought drugs into the hospital.
Hospital staff explained to officers that Sturdivant had been transported to RPH via ambulance the night before, and had been acting strangely that morning — leading them to believe that he was using some type of illegal narcotics in the facility.
Police said hospital staff then searched the room and found 120 Buprenorphine and Naloxone 8mg strips loose and not in prescription packaging, a clear plastic bag containing approximately 28 grams of a white powder, suspected to be heroin or fentanyl, a fentanyl test strip and two glass smoking devices.
Due to the testing kit and sheer amount of drugs being carried by Sturdivant, officers suspected that he intended to deliver the narcotics.
Sturdivant was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Saturday prior to being remanded to jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.
