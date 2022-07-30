A sweet celebration

SAYRE — Birthdays are a milestone that are celebrated every year. For Joan Wilson and Jeannie Cotton, the milestone is 95 years in the making.
The identical twins known as “The Grace Twins” turn 95 this Tuesday.
“We were born in 1927, so we’re ancient,” said Wilson. “We lived in Hershey, Pennsylvania right behind the park by the roller coaster.”
The sisters have fond memories of Hershey Park spanning several years.
The two moved to Athens at a young age and attended Willow Street School and Athens Area High School later on. They shared their experiences growing up poor but making the most of their situation and staying positive.
“We’ve always been happy,” said Cotton. “We have had a good life with a lot of laughter.”
Later in life, the twins worked as bartenders and shared their favorite memories from over the years, even working across the street from each other at different bars.
They have many stories of bar-goers mixing the two sisters up while working and reminisce on the fond memories during that time.
The twins noted that they are chocolate (specifically Hershey bars) and ice cream fanatics and love animal print.
The one thing the two disagree on is baseball with Joan as a New York Mets fan and Jeannie a New York Yankees fan.
“I was also a Dodgers fan way back and I went to the World Series when they played the Yankees,” Wilson said. “They beat the Yankees two to nothing. I called Jeannie and told her and she hung up on me.”
In the current time of their lives, they don’t want to do anything anymore if they can’t laugh.
“We still have a lot of laughs,” said Wilson. “We laugh no matter where we are.”
The sisters have remained close throughout their lives. “We have never gotten in one fight,” said Cotton.
Currently, they spend their days playing cards, dancing, and watching their favorite game shows and curling matches.
The twins also enjoyed participating in bowling up until recently, and watch the sport on television regularly, even talking to each other on the phone while they view from their separate homes.
When asked what has brought them to where they are in life today, their response was simple: Laughter, happiness, and Hershey bars.
