Notes from the Bradford County Historical Society

At the February meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society, Matt Carl, Executive Director, reported that he finished an updated inventory of all county records at the museum. This list is currently being typed and will be available for staff and department heads in the courthouse.
Matt further reported that a rare business sign from the Mercur store in Towanda circa 1840s was donated to the society by a patron of Roan’s Auctions. The buyer purchased the sign at an auction in 2020 and then asked the Roans to get it to the Bradford County Historical society as a donation to the collection.
Jonathon Gulyas will be returning as tour guide this summer.
Matt is working on the Friday Night at the Museum schedule. They will continue to be on the third Friday of each month except for August when it will be moved to the fourth Friday so that there is no conflict with Riverfest.
Packages were mailed out to eight different historical societies with material that pertained to the areas they cover. This material has come in over the past several years and was mixed in with other donations but did not pertain to Bradford County.
Website users for the period: 437. Our Facebook page now has 2,069 followers and our YouTube channel has 102 subscribers. 3,631 people have viewed the YouTube videos on the society channel.
There were six new memberships during the month of January.
Henry Farley reported that the February issues of the quarterly publication of the Society THE SETTLER had been mailed. The issue features a history of the Towanda Elks Lodge. The May issue is in the works.
The museum will be opening in May with the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition’s moving 67 Women 67 Counties exhibition. This display will be at the museum for about one week. This was originally scheduled for May of 2020 and had to be canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
Denise Golden reported that there were 20 registered library patrons during the month of January. There were 25 volunteer hours logged.
Recent gifts of manuscript and artifact have been “The Good Old Days When I was Young”, by Agnes Frawley (memories of growing up in Saco), given by her son Robert Frawley, Glenolden, PA. Early newspapers-The Northern Gazette, April 1888; 100th Anniversary Edition of the Troy Gazette, 1963; 150th Anniversary of the Canton Sentinel, 1950; given by Tioga County Historical Society, Wellsboro, PA. Collection of yearbooks from Athens High, SRU High; a WCTU sign owned by Geraldine Keeler of East Smithfield; given by Robert Elsbree, Sayre. Ribbon/pin from Patrons of Industry in Bradford County, given by Jean Ross, Vienna, VA. Senior Citizen Information Source and Pennsylvania Borough Code, 1952 given by Sayre Borough, Sayre. Collection of Merrill family reunion notes and photographs, given by Diana Merrill-Havens, Athens.
Surname searches completed for the Rogers and Calkins families.
The Bradford County Historical Society is in the historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine Street, Towanda. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way, The Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency. The Research Library is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is open for tours by appointment only. Please visit Bradfordhistory.com for more information.
