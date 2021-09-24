LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Planning Commission met on Tuesday and discussed their plan of action for updating the township’s comprehensive plan.
“The plan is to kind of go through it section by section,” said comission member Bill Allen.
The process of reviewing the plan began in the spring, when the commission sent out a survey so that township residents could provide their input on what topics and issues need to be addressed.
In addition to the information received from township residents, the commission will take into consideration the recent updates made in 2018 to the Bradford County comprehensive plan.
“We don’t have to roll anything in (from the county plan), I don’t think,” noted Allen. “We’ll look at it and see if there’s anything there that we may want.”
There has not been an update to the township’s comprehensive plan since it was first formed in 2003. According to Allen, the plan is supposed to be reviewed every 10 years, but as far as the current commission members are aware the plan may have been reviewed at one time and left as is.
Updating the plan will be no small task, and the commission does not intend to needlessly rush the process.
“We have to go through all this,” member Mike Drake noted while flipping through the lengthy, spiral-bound copy of the comprehensive plan.
“There’s a lot,” agreed Allen, who said he would be happy to see an updated plan presented to the supervisors sometime in the spring.
“There’s going to be a lot of no change, but there are some sections I think (will) take some discussion,” Allen said. “Next spring would probably be a good target date .... at least for our portion.”
At that time it will be presented to the township’s supervisors before being filed with the appropriate channels.
The comprehensive plan also contains information regarding the township’s agricultural security areas, all of which will need to be updated to include recent additions.
The township recently held a special meeting to review the ag security area.
“It’s the seven-year review,” said Supervisor Fred Tiffany. “If you weren’t in it and you wanted to be in it we signed you up, if you wanted to be out of it we would take you out of it.”
According to Tiffany, no residents chose to leave the ag security area, and eight more residents chose to join. During the special meeting, Tiffany said that the benefit to being in the ag security area is that “the township cannot impede your rights.”
“So, the township has a setback law of 75 feet, right?” said Tiffany. “Well, you don’t have to abide by that ... you can build a silo in the road, if you’re in the ag security area.”
“It also protects you from imminent domain,” Tiffany continued. “Technically it should’ve been a layer of protection from the gas company.”
To qualify for the ag security area, residents have to have 10 or more acres, or anticipate making at least $2,000 off your land.
Tiffany noted that the township had the eight new additions sign up at the special meeting, with the intention of taking those forms to the courthouse to officially record the additions.
At the supervisors meeting earlier this month, township solicitor Jonathan Foster pointed out that those forms are supposed to be received by certified mail.
“See the township falls under a timeline of so many days once they receive the application for somebody signing up, so the start date of that timeline is supposed to be a certified mail receipt,” Tiffany said. “So we sent a letter out to everybody that signed up with a new application (and) said send this back certified mail.”
