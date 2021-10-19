Nichols board won't allow more solar farms at this time

NICHOLS — Despite outside and local interest in increasing the number of solar farms in Nichols, the town board has decided for the time being to not double the amount of megawatts generated from local solar farms from 15 to 30.
As it currently stands there are two solar farms in Nichols generating roughly 8 megawatts of energy within the town with multiple land owners expressing a desire to build more.
“The planning board would like to see that limit raised to 30 megawatts but we have one board member adamant that it doesn’t get raised and that we stay where we are,” said Town Supervisor Kevin Engelbert.
Board member Esther Woods has been vocal in her opposition to the expansion of solar farms and as a result the megawatt limit will remain the same. The question of doubling the limit came about when three local landowners were approached about having a solar farm on their property. However, the current megawatt limit would inherently limit those deals, so an attempt was made to see if an expansion was possible.
“As of now there will be no more solar farms in town unless someone appeals to the zoning board,” said Engelbert.
The matter, however, has not been dropped entirely, and the ball remains in the planning board’s court.
“The planning board requested that we consider the increase. However, if they make a formal recommendation we will consider it again,” said Engelbert.
Beyond solar energy, town officials are also in the process of designing zoning regulations for wind farms despite the fact that there are no wind farms in Nichols or companies looking to build one.
“We don’t have wind farms but our planning board is working towards putting together regulations to protect property owners in case someone wants to locate them inside the town,” Engelbert said.
As it relates to renewable energy Engelbert said he understands there is an evolution going on in the modern American energy industry and that solar and wind appear to be a part of it. Due to that reality, Engelbert said he would not inherently stand in the way of expanding Nichols renewable energy sector but was adamant that economic realities should dictate whether or not that happens.
“I wouldn’t push for it, I don’t agree with subsidies, I think the economics should dictate if they become part of our energy grid,” Engelbert said.
Along with the economic concern Engelbert brought up the concern that the carbon net savings from solar and wind farms might not be as drastic as people think.
“I am not saying this is always the case, but there is concern that with transportation, installation and maintenance they (current renewable technology) does not generate enough energy to justify the cost for them,” Engelbert said.
Despite that concern for cost, there are other benefits that come from generating energy locally that go beyond the environment.
“It’s progress, and it’s lessening our reliance on foreign oil and energy,” Engelbert said.
As to the potential aesthetic impact of wind and solar farms Engelbert said personally he believes the issue has been overblown.
“I personally don’t have an issue and don’t mind looking at them, I have driven through other areas of the state, it’s not offensive to me. It’s like power lines or cell phone towers,” Engelbert said.
