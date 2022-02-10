HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Rep. Tina Pickett and State Sen. Gene Yaw blasted Gov. Tom Wolf’s 2022-23 budget proposal following a joint session of the General Assembly on Tuesday.
Wolf proposed a $45.7 billion 2022-23 state budget that would increase General Fund spending by $4.5 billion, according to a press release from Yaw’s office.
“This governor has no qualms about spending massive amounts of taxpayer dollars because he won’t be in office when the bills come due,” Yaw said. “We must make reasonable investments in our state, which includes protecting our residents from massive tax hikes that will be necessary to fill a multi-billion-dollar budget gap in the coming years.”
According to Yaw, the new spending includes $2 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Including the expenditure of federal dollars returned to Pennsylvania during the pandemic, the governor’s budget represents a 10.9% increase in spending.
According to Senate Appropriations Committee budget projections, the governor’s plan will produce a $1.3 billion deficit for the 2023-24 fiscal year and create an even bigger bill for Pennsylvania taxpayers to pay long after the governor leaves office: a $13 billion deficit by 2026-27,” the press release from Yaw said.
“I think the first thing we need to do is be realistic,” Yaw said. “It unduly increases expectations and I think we need to be more honest about what the real result of this proposal is — a $13 billion budget deficit in just four years.”
“The No. 1 concern I hear from residents is, ‘don’t raise my taxes, not this year or any year.’ The budget proposal the governor laid out for us today sets up Pennsylvania to do just that because of his unrealistic 16% increase in state spending,” Pickett said in a statement on Tuesday.
“The people of Pennsylvania want safety for their families, sound education for their children, good roads and bridges, quality care for our most vulnerable citizens and seniors, and state agencies that are on the job,” Pickett added.
Pickett claims the Wolf administration has hurt small business owners and schools.
“What they have gotten from the Wolf administration instead are policies that hurt their small businesses and schools without being able to provide any input on either. Remember those essential/non-essential business lists and the glaring inequities? They have also gotten higher costs in the form of rising energy and grocery bills, and unnerving inflation that is eroding their wages and retirement savings,” Pickett said.
The longtime state representative said the governor is trying to “embellish his legacy” with his latest budget proposal.
“This governor is seeking to embellish his legacy with an out-of-control budget that fails to consider the Commonwealth’s future financial health. He is proposing a legacy alright — one that Pennsylvanians do not want and cannot afford,” she said.
Yaw also spoke about the governor’s claim that his budget contains no new tax increases.
“His plan raises the projected revenue from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) from $300 million to $410 million. That’s roughly a 36% increase from original income projections that will be passed on to residents through increased electricity rates,” Sen. Yaw said.
“This, even after Wolf touted the state’s reduced carbon footprint, all without participating in this disastrous carbon tax scheme,” the press release from Yaw continued.
“Why are we involved in RGGI if we’ve already reduced our carbon footprint without being involved in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative? In my opinion, RGGI is probably one of the most devastating things that could ever happen to our economy,” he said. “If you use electricity in Pennsylvania, RGGI will increase the rates by upwards of 20%. That’s devastating for those who can least afford to pay higher utility bills.”
According to the press release, the governor’s plan also earmarks $450.2 million in new funding for the Growing Greener Conservation and Recreation Program, as well as for agriculture conservation programs, such as the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program and the existing Agriculture Conservation Excellence Grant Program.
“These programs are critical to preserving Pennsylvania’s agricultural vitality and I share the governor’s goal of better supporting this community,” Yaw said. “But this spending must not come at an expense that is too high to bear for millions of residents still struggling under the weight of the administration’s other questionable policy decisions.”
Pickett noted that the governor’s address is just the beginning of the annual budget process. The House Appropriations Committee will conduct a series of hearings starting Tuesday, Feb. 15, to examine the details of the governor’s plan and how state departments and agencies are spending their funding. A schedule of the hearings and more information on the 2022-23 budget is available at www.pahousegop.com.
According to Yaw, the Senate will also hold a series of public hearings in the coming weeks to review the spending plan and produce a responsible budget proposal that funds essential services while shielding taxpayers from the consequences of overspending.
