TOWANDA — A Towanda woman was found guilty by a jury Tuesday in Bradford County court after she had attempted to hit a state constable after he had tried to place her under arrest.
According to Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney James Nasatka, Shana J. McAlmont, 37, was found guilty of aggravated assault — attempts to cause bodily injury, which is a felony; resisting arrest, which is a medemeanor; and a summary charge of harassment for her role in the incident, which took place on Oct. 30, 2021 just outside of Monroe Township.
Nasatka explained that a Pennsylvania State Constable went to an address on Route 220 that was McAlmont’s last known address to take her into custody based on several warrants for her arrest. When the constable arrived at the residence, wearing an identifying vest and badge, he was let into the residence by an unknown male, who indicated McAlmont was in the residence, Nasatka said. The male went to a rear bedroom and told McAlmont that a constable was at the residence, at which point, the constable testified that McAlmont immediately began yelling expletives.
Nasatka stated the constable then came to the room and identified McAlmont, at which time he attempted to calm her down. When his attempts failed, he attempted to take her into custody, at which point she began strongly resisting. He testified that McAlmont attempted to kick him in the groin twice and attempted to strike him with an open hand in the face, all of which he used defensive tactics to block so as to avoid injury, noted Nasatka.
McAlmont then dropped to the floor and attempted to lock her legs around the bed to avoid going with the constable. The constable testified that he was finally able to place McAlmont in his vehicle and, when she arrived at the Bradford County Jail, she again began resisting, resulting in multiple corrections officers having to move her into the jail, added Nasatka.
The first assistant DA further explained that aggravated assault is a felony of the second degree and is punishable by a maximum of 10 years in state prison and a maximum fine of $25,000. Resisting arrest is a misdemeanor of the second degree and is punishable by a maximum of two years of incarceration and a maximum fine of $5,000. Harassment is a summary offense and is punishable by a maximum of 90 days in jail and a fine of $300.
McAlmont is slated to appear in court for sentencing before Magisterial District Court Judge Evan Williams III on May 11.
