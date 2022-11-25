Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Nathan Fry, 30, of Williamsport, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, Restitution of $752.99, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, Misdemeanor 1.
Athens Township Police arrested Fry for the offense occurring on February 18, 2022.
Jason Cavalari, 44, of Vestal, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven months to 21 months followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 27 months, Restitution of $49,836.61 to various victims, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3, and one Count Criminal Trespass, Felony 3.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cavalari following investigation of incidents that occurred in Windham Township on Aug. 6, 2021 and Aug. 15, 2021.
Memphis Allen, 20, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 15 months, for the offenses of Firearms Not to be Carried without a License (loaded), Misdemeanor 1, and Tampering with Evidence, Misdemeanor 2.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Allen for the offenses occurring on June 7, 2022.
James Frantz, 31, of Ulster, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for 12 months, fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor 2, and Harassment, Summary.
Athens Township Police arrested Frantz for the offenses occurring on April 3, 2022.
Randy Wayman, 50, of Milan was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 75 days to 12 months followed by Probation Supervision for three months, after Probation was revoked, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wayman following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Aug. 6, 2020.
Christopher Jellow, 35, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 21 months, for the offense of two counts of Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Jellow for the offenses occurring on Nov. 25, 2021, and June 21, 2022.
Scott Seelye, 50, of Waverly was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $50, plus court costs, and Restitution of $179.68, for the offense of Retail Theft, Misdemeanor second degree.
Athens Township Police arrested Seelye for the offenses occurring from August 2021 to January 2022.
Kenneth Vandyke, 41 of Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offense of Retail Theft, Misdemeanor first degree.
Athens Township Police arrested Vandyke for the offense occurring on March 11, 2019.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.