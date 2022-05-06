Harassment

A Sayre man was charged with harassment and summary offenses following his alleged involvement in an incident that occurred along Wilawana Road in Athens Township on April 25.

According to township police, Matthew Paul VanFleet, 34, was charged after he harassed and threatened another person.

VanFleet is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on June 7.

Retail theft

A Tioga, Pa. man was jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township on April 29.

According to township police, Jacob Milton Howe, was charged with retail theft after he attempted to steal $265 worth of merchandise from the store.

Howe is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 10.

Retail theft

An Elmira man is facing retail theft charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that occurred on May 2 at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township.

According to township police, James J. Johnston, 43, was charged after he attempted to steal over $775 worth of merchandise from the store.

Johnston was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 10.

Driving under the influence

A Sayre man is facing DUI-related charges as well as summary offenses after his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Stedman Street in Sayre on April 3.

According to borough police, James Richard Lutz, 46, was charged following a traffic stop. Police noted his blood-alcohol content level was 0.133 percent during the incident.

Lutz is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on June 10.

Recommended for you

Load comments