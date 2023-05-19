Guthrie celebrates National Trauma Survivors Day

SAYRE — “We don’t often see the survivors of severe trauma after they leave the hospital. But when they do come back to visit, it gives you a huge boost of emotional energy to keep doing what we’re doing.”
Those were the words spoken by Guthrie Dr. Steven Casos after Robert Packer Hospital welcomed back two victims of severe accidents for National Trauma Survivors Day.
The event was held at the RPH helipad in conjunction with Guthrie’s announcement that helicopters would now be stocked with “whole blood” for victims suffering from severe blood loss.
“When you donate blood to the Red Cross, you’re donating whole blood,” Casos explained. “But when hospitals receive that blood, we typically get certain components of it so patients only receive what they need. But whole blood is needed during traumatic events because blood loss results in patients needing all of the components of blood.”
For some of the Guthrie pilots, it was the first time they saw victims Kevin Gibbs and Marshal French since their near-tragic accidents, and they shared embraces as they recalled those terrifying incidents.
For Gibbs, his brush with death came when he and his now-wife collided with a deer while riding Gibbs’ motorcycle.
“I know this day is for the trauma survivors, but I want to celebrate the trauma teams — the doctors and the nurses,” he said. “Because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here.”
Gibbs said he does not remember much of the actual accident, but the message he wanted to pass along to other trauma survivors was to not be discouraged.
“You can do it,” he said. “You will heal and you will recover. It may take a long time. I’m not all the way there yet, but keep going.”
But French recalled that his accident was completely preventable and thanked his Savior for keeping him alive. His injuries were sustained in a farming accident in which he had become pinned beneath a truck.
“Just nothing thanks to the Chemung Fire Department and EMS — and of course the hospital teams for the concern, care and love that they showed me throughout all of that,” he said. “It’s been a hard trip but I’m still here.”
Dr. Lisa LaRock explained that RPH is a level-two trauma center, which is not an easy designation to earn from the state.
“It’s a robust process to be a level-two trauma center, and we’re proud to be able to offer that level of care in our rural community,” she said. “But regardless, it takes a lot of resiliency to recover from traumatic injuries, and we want to celebrate those victims as well as the caregivers who provide the care needed on what is often the worst days of their lives.”
