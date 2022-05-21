WAVERLY — The school board of the Waverly Central School District held its first meeting Thursday following Tuesday’s budget and capital project vote, and they were pleased with the results of the election.
Tuesday’s vote resulted in the passage of the district’s $34,964,417 budget, as well as the $40 million capital project — which calls for extensive renovations at various facilities at the high school/middle school building and grounds, Elm Street Elementary School and Lincoln Street Elementary School.
During Thursday’s meeting, the school board formally accepted the results of the election, and Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles explained that the next step for the capital project is to submit it to the state.
“The only work we can do is what we’re approved for, so we’ll see how that goes with the state,” he said. “With that said, we’re definitely getting antsy, and started poking at our engineer to see if maybe we can start breaking ground in the fall on some of these things.”
Specifically, the project would include the following work:
Installation of a new synthetic turf baseball and softball field next to the track at the high school
Major renovations at the high school and middle school gymnasiums, as well as the locker rooms, restrooms and fitness room. The work would also include the installation of an indoor, one-tenth of a mile track, and creation of a wellness center
Extensive renovations to the high school STEM facility
Construction of a secure vestibule at the Elm Street Elementary School
Expansion of Elm Street gymnasium and cafeteria. Includes creation of a band classroom
Installation of balconies over entrances of Lincoln Street Elementary School
Implementation of a new energy performance contract at all facilities
Installation of air conditioning at all three school buildings.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the board nominated board President Parvin Mensch and Vice President Colleen Talada for the Everett R. Dyer Award for Distinguished School Board Service.
“The Dyer award recognizes excellence amongst school board members, and with Parvin serving on the school board for 24 or 25 years, he’s well qualified for that,” Knolles said.
The next meeting of the Waverly School Board will be held at 6 p.m. on June 16 in the learning commons at the high school.
