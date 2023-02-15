WELLSBORO, PA — Stacey A. Sickler, SVP/Director of Mortgage Services, has been appointed as a member of the Mortgage Partnership Finance® (MPF) Advisory Council representing C&N’s membership institution, FHLBank Pittsburgh. The MPF program provides funding through the FHLBank Pittsburgh for conforming mortgage loans, enabling Stacey and her team to offer reasonably priced, 30-year fixed rate mortgages serviced by C&N.
As part of the MPF® Advisory Council, Stacey will share her unique perspective and industry expertise to help enhance the products and services the MPF program offers. The advisory council, which meets in Chicago, is comprised of members from various banks, each of whom who may serve a term of up to three years.
Earning her Bachelor’s in Finance from Susquehanna University, Stacey first joined C&N in 2001 as a mortgage lender with a passion for real estate and a client-focused approach. She said, “I love the feeling of helping people achieve the American dream of owning their own home. Seeing the excitement on the faces of first-time homebuyers feels very rewarding.”
Stacey comes from a family of financiers, following in the footsteps of her grandfather and father, both of whom enjoyed life-long careers in local banking. “I guess you could say (banking) was ‘in our blood,’” she said.
She recounts that when she began at C&N, conforming mortgages were not yet on the table. “The bank was looking for someone with experience in (conforming mortgages) and willingness to travel, network and build a strong network. I worked to help the branch managers and lenders, who at the time did portfolio mortgages only.”
As a participant in the MPF program for over 22 years, C&N has been able to expand its offerings of competitive mortgage rates and terms for countless homebuyers.
Stacey’s determined efforts to develop C&N’s mortgage business have paid off over the years: the team now consists of 11 mortgage originators, three support specialists and an extensive loan operations team. “(C&N) has always been a fantastic place to work. I’ve seen a ton of changes in my career here and I’m thankful for the opportunities to grow and lead others. I’m humbled to be on such a great team that would do anything for each other and our clients.”
In addition to her role on the MPF advisory council, Stacey also served on the Athens Spalding Memorial Library Board until recently and is currently the acting chairperson of the Banker’s Settlement Service Board of Directors, C&N’s title insurance affiliate in the Altoona area.
Hal Hoose, C&N’s EVP/Chief Revenue Officer, said, “We appreciate how well Stacey represents C&N in our industry. I’m looking forward to seeing how she will use her skills and expertise as an advisory council member to enhance the MPF program for C&N and our customers.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.