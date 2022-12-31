Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on March 17.
WAVERLY — Proponents of marijuana dispensaries in Waverly were on cloud nine following Tuesday’s general election, as residents voted to allow the businesses to set up shop within the municipality.
Specifically, the referendum asking village residents whether Waverly should opt out of allowing dispensaries was defeated 158-131, ending months of debate amongst members of the public as well as the board of trustees.
Residents also voted on three open trustees seats. Two incumbents, Kevin Sweeney and Keith Correll, and newcomer Courtney Aronstam all ran uncontested and won those two-year terms.
Sweeney won 198 votes, while Correll gathered 188 votes and Aronstam tallied 174 votes.
It will still take at least several months before businesses can even apply for licenses to become recreational marijuana dispensaries, as the state is still the midst of developing regulations for the budding industry.
In the meantime, the village will look at what next steps it should take on its own to prepare for the dispensaries, said Mayor Patrick Ayres.
“We’ll consult with our village attorney to see what we need to do moving forward,” he said. “Technically, the board already passed a local law banning dispensaries, so we may need to formally repeal that. We can look at regulating what hours we want these businesses to be open. We can look at developing our own local smoking ordinances, and also see what kind of oversight the state allows from a regulatory standpoint.”
In addition to welcoming a new industry, the village will also now be able to welcome a new revenue stream in the form of marijuana sales taxes.
In New York, the state will tax marijuana sales at 9 percent. The county would get a 1 percent tax share, and the Town of Barton and the Village of Waverly — if sales were allowed — would divide a 3 percent tax share. But the Town of Barton has already opted out.
However, the voting results have no impact on the four “sticker stores” on Broad Street — which have already been deemed illegal by the state — and are not certified as licensed marijuana dispensaries.
Sticker stores take advantage of a loophole in the state marijuana law which states that it is legal to gift cannabis products to individuals. These establishments offer a number of legal items for sale, such as stickers, clothing, lighters and other items, that also come with the “free gift” of marijuana.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.