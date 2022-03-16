SAYRE — A Towanda man is facing several felony charges after Sayre Police said he allegedly was involved in several thefts from vehicles and even attempted to pull a stolen gun on police.
According to borough police, Briar Ridge Wright, 19, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle; receiving stolen property; aggravated assault; and possessing a firearm without a license — all of which are felonies — as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest; loitering and prowling at nighttime; and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Police explained that the incident began shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday when officers observed Wright at the intersection of West Hayden Street and South Hopkins Street. Officers recognized Wright as a person with an outstanding warrant from the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. Officers subsequently announced their presence to Wright and informed him that he would be placed under arrest.
Officers said Wright then reached for a bulge on his right waistband and attempted to remove whatever was concealed there, but Wright’s sweatshirt got stuck on it and Wright was unsuccessful.
At that point, officers had their weapons drawn and pointed at Wright, and were commanding him to stop reaching and put his hands up. Wright ultimately gave up and got down on the ground and officers took Wright into custody.
Officers discovered that the bulge concealed a SIG Sauer P365 pistol, which was contained in a holster that had got caught on Wright’s sweatshirt, which was why he was unsuccessful in pulling out the weapon. Officers recognized the firearm to be consistent with one that had been reported stolen during a motor vehicle theft earlier that day. That theft was tied to a string of similar thefts that had occurred the previous night, police noted.
Officers then interviewed Wright at the police station, where he admitted that he located the firearm while breaking into vehicles during the aforementioned thefts. Wright said he and two other individuals — which was confirmed by security camera footage — had broken into several vehicles near Chacona Lane. He also explained that the firearm was originally taken by one of those other individuals, but that the person was uneasy about possessing the gun, so Wright bought it from him for $250. Wright only had $20 on his person at the time, but the transaction occurred anyway, with Wright promising to pay the rest of the money at a later date.
Police noted that the rightful owner responded to the station as well and positively identified the gun as his.
Officers also asked Wright about another firearm theft that had occurred on June 26 of last year, with which Wright admitted being involved. Additionally, officers made contact with the Towanda Borough Police Department, as they were aware of firearm thefts in that area as well. Towanda officers related that they could connect Wright to the theft of eight additional firearms, leading Sayre police to believe that Wright was involved in the business of buying or selling stolen property.
Wright was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail. He will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 29.
