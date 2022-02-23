WAVERLY — In an effort to help special needs high school graduates acclimate themselves into the workforce, Waverly school officials are launching a new program that aims to make the transition from high school to a job easier.
“It’s been seen that students with special needs who graduate from here can struggle,” Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles said during the board of education’s recent meeting. “We have all these supports to help them learn and grow and graduate high school, but when those are taken away when they graduate, it can be problem for them.”
Unfortunately, in many cases, those graduates can wind up unemployed and in the justice system, officials explained.
“The Juvenile Law Center reports that 70 percent of youth in the justice system have a disability, which is more than three time higher than that of the general population,” officials said “Many with disabilities end up in or returning to the juvenile justice system because of behavior related to their disability or lack of access to needed treatments and supports.”
Project Launch, a 12-week pilot program, looks to change that, according to Director of Curriculum and Instruction Elizabeth McIntosh.
“What these graduates will do is work with a potential employer as well as the district for 30 hours a week,” she said. “This way, we’re able to give them the supports that they are used to while they gradually transition more fully into a workforce position.”
McIntosh explained that the specific goals of the program are as follows:
Graduates will be able to learn workforce skills while in a supported environment of the Waverly CSD
Graduates will have the opportunity to take college classes with the support of teachers
Access to college and internships through work-based learning
Graduates will be afforded the opportunity to work in safe and supported environments as they learn workforce skills
Graduates will be paid in partnership with the WIOA (Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act) Youth Employment Program.
“These students succeed when they’re here, so we know that they’re capable,” McIntosh added. “But basically cutting them loose after they graduate is not conducive to their success after graduation and preparing them for adult life, which is really our goal — to set them up for success.”
