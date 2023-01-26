Sayre Superintendent accepted to national certification program
By NICOLE LAMBERTI
SAYRE — Superintendent of Sayre Area School District Dr. Jill Daloisio recently announced that she has been accepted to a program that will certify her as a superintendent at a national level.
The AASA National Superintendent Certification Program, from The School Superintendent’s Association, provides comprehensive leadership development superintendent leaders need through in-depth curriculum, dynamic in-person and virtual sessions, a Capstone Project, and long-term professional networks, according to their website.
The program added that it focuses on transformational leadership and visioning as well as understanding and developing effective board-superintendent relations including legal matters, ensuring equity, navigating community, state and national politics, and learning the impact of economic pressures, budgeting and the global pandemic.
“I applied in the late fall to the program and received an acceptance letter on December 6, 2022,” Dr. Daloisio said.
The program also provides effective instructional leadership and school and system improvement, impactful communications including social media for all stakeholders, and the understanding how to serve effectively as CEO and education leaders in the district and community.
Participants include any current early career superintendent who has seven or fewer years of experience or superintendents with additional experience who want to increase their skills. The program is split into cohorts with approximately 25 to 30 participants.
“I believe in continuous learning as an educator and I hope to strengthen my leadership skills for continuous system improvement, learning how colleagues from across the nation are dealing with economic pressures in small rural school communities in order to continue growing a school system and making progress for the students, and bring ideas from across the nation to Sayre and our future,” Dr. Daloisio said.
Dr. Daloisio added that the program will begin in mid-February and is a two-year program.
