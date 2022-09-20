Sayre Fall Festival returns

SAYRE — A fall event has returned to Sayre Borough that allows residents to have some fun and connect as a community.
The Fourth Annual Fall Festival was held at the Sayre Health Care Center on Keefer Lane.
“We have not done one since the pandemic, so we figured that it’s time to start the ball rolling again,” said event organizer Becky Rae.
She stated that this year was the perfect time to bring back a beloved community gathering. Rae also serves as the center’s activity director.
“I love my job because I get to come to work and have fun by spending time with the residents,” she said. “Residents can enjoy and come out and go shopping because its easy access for them.”
Food trucks served meals to attendees who walked the grounds and participated in yard games and activities. Attendees were also served free donuts and apple cider. Kids played in a bounce house and played games such as large checkers board and a bubble machine. Bingo will featured for the first time at the festival for 25 cents a card.
Dancers from the Prestige Dance Company in Waverly performed on the grounds for attendees. Stacy Schlosser was busy face painting to raise money for the dance company. She stated that it’s a good way to promote fun while helping out local dancers. Schlosser and the company also held a bake sale and lemonade stand during the day.
Various craft vendors displayed their products for attendees to see, appreciate and buy as well. Nannette Worrell sold her many handmade necklaces and bracelets from her crafts brand, Nannette’s Charms. She stated that the event is great for local craft makers like herself to express themselves while engaging with local residents.
The positive reception has organizers hopeful and excited to hold the event next year, Rae stated. Organizers plan to continue holding the event at the end of summer or the beginning of fall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.