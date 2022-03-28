A Sayre man is facing drug possession charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on March 3 in Athens Township.
According to township police, Levi Nelson Sutton, 27, was charged after items of drug paraphernalia were found in his possession after officers served an arrest warrant on him.
Sutton is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 12.
Retail theft
A Sayre woman woman was charged by Athens Township Police with retail theft and receiving stolen property for her alleged involvement in a series of incidents that took place in November of last year,
According to township police, Mary Ellen Johnson, 66, was charged after she allegedly stole a total of $169.21 worth of merchandise over several visits to the store.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 12.
Two charged in three-car crash
A Sayre juvenile and Towanda woman were charged with traffic offenses following their involvement in a three-vehicle crash that occurred on state Route 220 in Ulster on March 11.
According to state police, Jill Ginter, 63, and a 17-year-old female were charged with following too closely. Police said a third vehicle was attempting to turn when Ginter’s vehicle struck that car from behind, which led to the juvenile’s car striking Ginter’s vehicle from behind.
No injuries were reported, and police were assisted by the Ulster Fire Department.
Leaving scene of accident
An Athens man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident following a crash that occurred on North Rome Road in Litchfield Township on March 9.
According to state police, Frederick F. Young III, 35, was charged after the Ford Ranger he was operating slid off the roadway and struck a tree.
Police noted that it was snowing and the road was covered in snow at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported from the accident.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
A Town of Tioga man was arrested on March 16 for a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, James R. Hill Jr., 46, was charged following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Feb. 19.
Hill Jr. was issued an appearance ticket to appear before Justice Michelle Bogart, Town of Tioga Court, on April 6.
