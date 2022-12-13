ATHENS — The Athens Area School District Science Olympiad teams are inviting families to have breakfast with Santa this weekend.
The event will include a pancake breakfast with a choice of bacon or sausage and drink.
Kids will have the opportunity to take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and write a letter to Santa.
In addition, basket raffles will be available including a basket with two front row, club level Steelers tickets with team merchandise.
The breakfast will benefit the Harlan Rowe Middle School and Athens Area High School Science Olympiad teams.
“This is our second year doing this breakfast and it’s a nice family outing,” said John Slocum, who is the head coach for the Harlan Rowe Middle School Science Olympiad team. “We do these fundraisers because we (Olympiad teams) do a lot of traveling, as far as Ohio, and equipment costs a lot.”
Slocum shared the history and success of the Athens Area Science Olympiad teams.
“The Science Olympiad has been around since the early 2000’s,” he said. “There is a B and C team, the middle and high school, and we are top five in the state. We’ve made it to nationals two out of the last three years. We’re the only small market team to make it to nationals and we hope to make it again this year.”
Slocum noted that there are currently 23 students on the middle school team and 21 on the high school.
The Science Olympiad consists of 23 different events with around 3,000 teams that range from simple testing, building events, running experiments, crime busters, and more according to Slocum.
“We actually placed third in the national competition in the balsa wood event,” he said.
Solcum and high school coach Sara DeForest have made sure to prepare students for their upcoming competitions.
Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Athens High School cafeteria. Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased from any Science Olympiad team member.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.