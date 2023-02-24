SAYRE — Professional development is occurring for the staff of the Sayre Area School District through specific trainings that focus on environmental science and the components of reading.
Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio shared the specifics of the trainings at the Sayre School Board meeting on Tuesday.
Dr. Daloisio stated that kindergarten through grade two teachers, support staff, reading specialists and special education teachers at Sayre will undergo Science of Reading training.
The training consists of modules that focus on each component of reading including phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.
Dr. Daloisio shared that the state had recently pushed out that all educators must start the Science of Reading training starting in 2023-2024 school year. The training will be a three hour requirement every five years.
“We’re ahead of the game on that,” Dr. Daloisio said.
In addition, MWEE (Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences) training will start with third, fourth, and fifth grade teachers.
MWEE training is a part of the B-WET (Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training) Program, a three-year grant that the Sayre Area School District received last year.
The B-WET Program is a federal grant that fosters the growth of new, innovative programs and encourages capacity building and environmental educational partnership.
The grant is an environmental education program that promotes place-based experiential learning for students kindergarten through grade 12 and related professional development for teachers.
Dr. Daloisio added that the grant received is in combination with the IU and gives over $80,000 for the school district. SASD is connected with the Conservation District and Valley Energy for the grant.
“Once they are trained, students will have those watershed educational experiences in the Fall and then we’ll start training our sixth, seventh, and eighth grade teachers in science,” Dr. Daloisio said.
In other SASD news, Dr. Daloisio shared her experience of traveling to San Antonio last week for the National Superintendent Certificate Program.
Dr. Daloisio shared that she participated in coursework with various educational sessions.
“There were over 7,000 attendees in the national conference and I met superintendents as far as Alaska,” she said. “There were people there from every state that attended.”
The Sayre Superintendent added that she attended a session titled “Engaging Students Through Industry Partnerships and Real-Time Problem Solving.”
“It was really looking at and connecting with superintendents of other rural school districts that are making it happen for their students in a small community but still making opportunities for their kids by branching out and looking at other opportunities,” Dr. Daloisio said.
Dr. Daloisio thanked the Sayre School Board for their support in her attending the program.
