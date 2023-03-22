SAYRE — The Sayre School Board of Directors approved the resignation of a board member at their meeting on Monday night.
Board member Jennifer Riley resigned from her position on the school board. Riley has two and a half years left on her seat, according to Sayre School Board President Peter Quattrini.
The school board must appoint a new board member that is a resident or taxpayer of Sayre within 30 days as of Monday evening.
Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio shared that between now and the school board’s next meeting, on April 3, a letter of interest can be sent in to Dr. Daloisio herself or her Administrative Assistant Tammy Shedden.
Following this, the school board will read the letters and applicants must attend their meeting on April 3 to be asked various questions in regards to the position. The school board will then go into executive session to make a decision and appointment to the open seat.
Sayre School Board Vice President Ronald Cole thanked Riley for her time and work on the board for the last year and a half.
In other Sayre School District news, Dr. Daloisio shared that next year, a community integration classroom titled “B.R.I.D.G.E.” (build relationships and independence, develop, grow, employ) will be added to the Sayre High School.
Dr. Daloisio added that the program is a partnership with the local IU17 as they want to host a classroom at the high school setting to serve special education students from ages 17 to 21.
“This B.R.I.D.G.E. program was designed to help our older students connect with others, foster independence, hone in on their interests, and gain valuable work experiences before graduating,” Dr. Daloisio said. “The innovative program also includes both direct instruction within a classroom and practical work experiences at local job sites.”
In addition, the program provides high school students with access to life skills instruction, autistic support, academic classes and electives as part of their school day. Students will spend the remainder of their day engaged in hands-on learning within the community with job coaches.
“We’re very excited to lift that program off at the beginning of next year,” Dr. Daloisio said.
The Sayre Superintendent thanked Dr. Tricia Tietjen, Director of Student Services at Sayre High School, PDE, and Sayre High School Principal Cambria Ely for their work with B.R.I.D.G.E. and for welcoming new programs to benefit all students not only at Sayre but across the county.
