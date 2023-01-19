TOWANDA — Towanda Borough Police Officer Ryan Leo Edsell this week announced his candidacy for the Magisterial District Court Judge’s Office currently held by Judge Fred Wheaton.
Below is his announcement in full:
I, Ryan Leo Edsell, am writing this letter to officially announce my candidacy for the office of Magisterial District Judge of District Court 42-3-04. The 42-3-04 district has had the privilege of being served by the Honorable Judge (Fred) Wheaton for over two decades. With Judge Wheaton recently announcing his retirement, I humbly ask for an opportunity to earn your support as I pursue to attain the position of Magisterial District Judge.
I am a 2006 graduate of Northeast Bradford Jr/Sr High School. I then attended Mansfield University earning an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. While enrolled at Mansfield University, I simultaneously was accepted into the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Academy. I successfully graduated the Police Academy in 2009.
I began serving Bradford County in 2010 when I was hired as a Deputy Sheriff at the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff C.J. Walters. During this time, I was also employed as a part time Police Officer for the Sayre Borough Police Department as well as the Towanda Borough Police Department. In June 2012, I was officially hired as a full time Police Officer for the Towanda Borough Police Department and I have been serving the residents of Towanda since that time.
Throughout my 13 years in law enforcement, I have attended and completed various trainings such as standardized field sobriety test practitioner, child safety seat technician, vehicle weights and measures, Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program, interview and interrogation and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement. Many of these specialized trainings will assist me in successfully performing the duties required of a Magisterial District Judge.
My career as a Police Officer has afforded me many opportunities and experiences required to prepare me to further serve the community as Magisterial District Judge. I have served as a Motor Carrier Enforcement Officer which has left me well versed in both the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code as well as the Federal vehicle regulations. I spent time as the co-coordinator of the Bradford and Tioga County DUI Taskforce as well as a member of the Bradford County Drug Taskforce. I have spent countless hours in front of various Magisterial District Judges performing my duties including criminal arraignments, preliminary hearings and summary trials. All of this time in front of the courts has provided me with a vast knowledge and understanding of the functions of a Magisterial District Judge.
I have dedicated not only my professional life, but also my personal life to public service. Currently, I am an active member of the Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Bradford County Drone Team. In the spring, I spend my time coaching Little League for NEBALL and teaching our youth America’s greatest pastime. I am also a member of the Free and Accepted Masons Roman-LeRay Lodge No. 418.
In 2012, I married my high school sweetheart, Nicole, on my family’s farm. We purchased our home in Warren Township in 2013 and have since filled it with our four children, Everett, Coralynn, Jackson and Emerson along with our golden retriever, Thunder.
Family and community are the cornerstones on which I have built my life. I am merely a public servant and not a politician. As my family, friends and I head out onto the campaign trail, it is my most sincere hope that we can meet with as many folks as possible. I look forward to many future conversations and answering any questions about the office of Magisterial District Judge. I know that the combination of my knowledge of the judicial system and my dedication to our community will be what is necessary to maintain the integrity of the office of Magisterial District Judge 42-3-04 and I respectfully ask for your support.
