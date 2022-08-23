Back to school

As school begins this week, Sayre Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio shared the main goals that Sayre has for the upcoming year.
Each goal has one main interest – the students.
“(Providing) educational opportunities for all students to excel at his or her ability, a comprehensive curriculum so all students learn while fulfilling personal areas of interest, a safe and nurturing learning environment, and learning experiences for all students so that they may become productive members of society in which they give back to our community,” Daloisio said.
With the school year starting today for all students grades 1-12, Daloisio added specifics for the kindergarten class.
“The kindergarten students have a soft start to the school year,” Daloisio said. “Kindergarten parents and students have small group conferences with kinder teachers on the first day of school and then on the second and third day of school, half of the kinder class comes to school and then all kinder will be in session on Friday, Aug. 25.”
Daloisio added that Sayre is focused on multiple academic programs to continue to grow and make progress.
“This upcoming year we have nine dual enrollment classes that are on the high school schedule,” Daloisio continued. “There is no charge for our students to take these dual enrollment courses. We have added new electives — Spanish, Foundations of Technology and Engineering, and Community Service/Professional Workplace.”
Additionally, new projects have begun at Sayre.
“We have a pipeline project with Guthrie in the works and will be implementing that this upcoming school year,” she said. “Another project in the pipeline is a cafe at the high school. An old classroom is being converted into a cafe.”
Daloisio added that the elementary school will be returning to many activities that were in place pre-pandemic including assemblies and field trips.
The goals of Athens School District coincide with Sayre’s in regards to the bettering of students and academics.
“Our focus this year is to continue our efforts of providing comprehensive support to our students,” said Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig Stage. “We want to return to the practices that were successful prior to the pandemic (like) creating a high level of expectations while providing a variety of student support that helps students succeed.”
“It’s not about lowering expectations, but providing support to meet the high expectations,” he continued.
Like Daloisio, Stage shared the future of academics as Athens prepares for the first day of school this Thursday.
“We are continuing to grow and expand our academic programs and I’m incredibly proud of the teachers and staff that have contributed to our development,” Stage said.
“I just want to thank everyone in our district that has strived to get our district ready to welcome students back this Thursday.”
